CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

