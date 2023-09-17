CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,609,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

