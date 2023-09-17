CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.58. 3,637,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,535. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

