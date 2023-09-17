CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 17,118 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 2,578,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

