CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

TD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $62.11. 2,871,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,869. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

