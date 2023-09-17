CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BNOV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $33.94. 11,653 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.