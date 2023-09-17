CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT remained flat at $34.10 during midday trading on Friday. 30,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $435.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

