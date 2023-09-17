CRA Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 39,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.