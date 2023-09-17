Credit Suisse Group Increases REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

