Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $38.42 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005529 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

