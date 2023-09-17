Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,231. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

