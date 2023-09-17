Critical Comparison: International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) versus bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 4.41% 18.02% 4.55%

Dividends

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. International Distributions Services pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. bpost NV/SA pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. bpost NV/SA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A $0.18 16.37 bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.21 $244.96 million $1.01 4.85

This table compares International Distributions Services and bpost NV/SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bpost NV/SA has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Distributions Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Distributions Services and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost NV/SA 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of International Distributions Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats International Distributions Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.