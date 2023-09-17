Critical Review: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 149.56% 17.81% 9.83% Terreno Realty 48.07% 6.01% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $66.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 165.73 $243.63 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $276.21 million 18.43 $198.01 million $1.84 32.98

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Terreno Realty pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Terreno Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%). We target functional properties in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which we operate. Infill locations are geographic locations surrounded by high concentrations of already developed land and existing buildings. As of December 31, 2021, we owned a total of 253 buildings aggregating approximately 15.1 million square feet, 36 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 127.1 acres and four properties under redevelopment that, upon completion, will consist of two properties aggregating approximately 0.2 million square feet and two improved land parcels aggregating approximately 12.1 acres. As of December 31, 2021, the buildings and improved land parcels were approximately 95.5% and 94.8% leased (including 0.4 million square feet of vacancy acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021), respectively, to 554 customers, the largest of which accounted for approximately 4.9% of our total annualized base rent.

