Critical Review: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $237.53 million 7.64 $191.44 million $2.16 6.10 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Fairfax India and UC Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fairfax India has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fairfax India and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 13.21% 10.77% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fairfax India beats UC Asset on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

