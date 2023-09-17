Critical Survey: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aris Water Solutions pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.93% 5.31% 2.69% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aris Water Solutions and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Severn Trent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $361.85 million 1.72 $1.70 million $0.34 31.82 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 35.52

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Aris Water Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Severn Trent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.