Critical Survey: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) vs. Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fluence Energy and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.99 billion 2.25 -$104.49 million ($0.94) -26.85 Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million 1.19 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -2.80

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -5.54% -21.07% -6.66% Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09%

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

