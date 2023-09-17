CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.54, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.