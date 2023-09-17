Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $263.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $408.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

