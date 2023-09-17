Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $538.08 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.54 and a 200-day moving average of $459.92.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.73.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

