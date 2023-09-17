Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,076.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,910.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.