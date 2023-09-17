Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

