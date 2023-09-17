Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.5 %

ADSK opened at $213.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

