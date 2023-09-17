Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,076.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6,259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,910.27. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

