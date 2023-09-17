Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

