Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $263.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

