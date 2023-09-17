Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $213.32 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

