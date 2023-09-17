Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.09. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

