Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

