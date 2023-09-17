Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

