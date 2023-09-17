Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

