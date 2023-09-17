Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $470.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

