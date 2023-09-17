Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

