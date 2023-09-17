Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

