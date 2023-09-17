Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

