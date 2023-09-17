CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

