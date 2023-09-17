Czech National Bank Acquires 226 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

