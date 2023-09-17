Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

