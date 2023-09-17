Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in IQVIA by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,916,000 after buying an additional 325,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $211.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

