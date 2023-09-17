Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $283.21 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

