Czech National Bank Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

