Czech National Bank Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after buying an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

