Czech National Bank Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.