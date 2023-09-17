Czech National Bank Has $22.44 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ABT opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

