Czech National Bank Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,912.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,952.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,910.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,144.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

