Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $194.05 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

