Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,563 shares of company stock valued at $984,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

