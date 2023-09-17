Czech National Bank Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

