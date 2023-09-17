Czech National Bank Purchases 134 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $302.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.