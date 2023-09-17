Czech National Bank Purchases 261 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 253.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

