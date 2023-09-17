Czech National Bank Purchases 328 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 116.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 65.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.